INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLTQ) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Loyalty Ventures Inc. ("Loyalty Ventures" or the "Company") LYLTQ investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 8, 2022, before the market opened, Loyalty Market announced that its Air Miles Reward Program segment and its Air Miles sponsor, Sobeys, were "unable to align on extension terms" and Sobeys would "exit the program on a region-by-region basis."

On this news, Loyalty Ventures's stock price fell $5.01, or 45.4%, to close at $6.02 per share on June 8, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

