WOW24-7 Continues to Provide Uninterrupted Customer Support Despite War and Blackouts in Ukraine

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of Ukraine are facing another crisis - a full-scale Russian aggression that has been ongoing for over a year. Critical infrastructure in the country has been damaged, leaving many without access to basic services, including electricity and internet. However, one company has refused to let the ongoing conflict affect its ability to serve customers - WOW24-7.

WOW24-7, an American Customer Support Outsourcing company with delivery centers in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, has been providing uninterrupted customer support services even during blackouts and other challenges. Despite the difficulties posed by the war, WOW24-7's Customer Support Agents, Key Account Managers, and Team Leads have remained dedicated to serving their customers, with every employee connected to a server in a NATO country to ensure uninterrupted service.

The company's commitment to customer service is reflected in its certification of ISO-27001 and its development of a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) that was put in place years before the conflict began. The BCP outlines a clear set of actions to take in case of various interruptions in service. In response to the current crisis, WOW24-7 has revised its guidelines to ensure continued reliable service to its customers.

Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7, emphasized the importance of having a plan in place in case of power outages or interruptions in internet service. The company has moved its main servers to Germany to ensure that no Russian missile can reach any server in Ukraine. In addition, the Customer Support teams are now spread between different countries to utilize backup agents inside every team without any risk of failure.

WOW24-7 has also equipped its largest Ukrainian offices in Kyiv and Lviv with gasoline power generators, satellite internet access (Starlink), and two additional fibre-optic internet lines to provide round-the-clock connection stability to employees.

Despite the challenges, WOW24-7 continues to handle customer requests 24/7 with top speed and accuracy, constantly working to improve its Business Continuity Plan and leading a team of dedicated professionals. The company's efforts have not gone unnoticed, and they stand with Ukraine during this difficult time.

As a show of support for Ukraine, WOW24-7 is encouraging others to get involved in the country's efforts to rebuild and recover. The company is urging people to visit the "UNITED24" platform launched by the Ukrainian President in 2022 to learn more about how they can help.

WOW24-7's commitment to providing uninterrupted customer support in the face of adversity is a testament to its dedication to serving its customers. Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the company remains a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even in the most challenging of circumstances, the power of human resilience and determination can prevail.

