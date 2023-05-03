Rio Tinto unveils iconic A$2 million Argyle RoseTM jewellery piece

Rio Tinto has unveiled the latest heirloom piece of Argyle Pink DiamondsTM jewellery, featuring one of the last diamonds to be mined from the Argyle mine in the East Kimberley, Western Australia. Exclusively designed by Western Australian jeweller Solid Gold Diamonds, the Argyle RoseTM is notable for featuring a total of 3.25 carats of rare Argyle pink and blue diamonds encrusted in a rose motif, surrounded by white diamonds and hand-set in platinum and 18K gold.

The heart of this unique jewellery piece is an extremely rare 1.36 carat, Fancy Deep Pink radiant cut diamond. It is just one of twelve radiant cut diamonds over one carat with a colour grading, 1P, from the last 30 years of production from Argyle. The surrounding petaled design of pink and blue Argyle Diamonds™ totals 1.89 carats, together with 2.80 carats of white diamonds. The Argyle RoseTM can be worn as a ring or statement pendant and is available for sale for A$2 million.

Sinead Kaufman, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Minerals said "I am delighted to launch the Argyle RoseTM. Encapsulating a rich history and an extraordinary provenance, it is both a contemporary treasure and an heirloom for tomorrow.

"These rare and precious diamonds are one and a half billion years old, from one of the most beautiful places on earth, and the world is simply not producing them anymore."

The Argyle Rose™ has been created as part of the Argyle Pink Diamonds Icon Partner™ programme, which aims to preserve the provenance and integrity of Argyle Pink Diamonds since the mine completed production in November 2020. Led by international jewellers renowned for their unique and captivating vision, the programme honours the world's most valuable diamonds through world-class craftsmanship and evocative design. Each creation represents the ultimate in rarity and collectability.

Peter Greene, Executive Chairman of Solid Gold Diamonds said "As a pioneer custodian of Argyle pink diamonds, it was incredibly humbling to be asked to design a true generational heirloom for the Argyle Pink Diamonds Icon program. Solid Gold Diamonds has built a strong partnership with Argyle Pink Diamonds over the past three decades. During this time, we have had the privilege of transforming these precious pink diamonds into coveted jewellery pieces. The Argyle RoseTM design signifies the pinnacle of our long-standing relationship."

The Argyle RoseTM will be available for sale through Solid Gold Diamonds, located in Perth.

In November 2020 mining ceased at Argyle, after 37 years of operations and producing more than 865 million carats of rough diamonds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005656/en/