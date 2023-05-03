Potato Starch Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Through 2030: Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Products and Expanding End-User Industries Drive Market Growth

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading research firm in the market analysis industry, has published a new comprehensive report titled "Global Potato Starch Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights." The report, which covers the market forecast until 2030, is available for purchase at https://www.indexbox.io . For those interested in a trial access to market data, the IndexBox platform also offers this opportunity.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors driving the global potato starch market, including increasing demand for gluten-free and natural ingredients, rising consumer awareness about health benefits, and the expanding use of potato starch in various industries. It also identifies the major challenges faced by the industry, such as price volatility, climate change affecting crop yields, and the growing competition from alternative starch sources.

The study reveals that the global potato starch market is projected to grow at a steady pace through 2030, driven by the growing demand from the food and beverage, paper, textile, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the report covers the factors affecting demand, such as changing consumer preferences, population growth, and economic development.

The report provides insights into the key market segments, end-users, and regional distribution of the potato starch industry.

Market Segmentation:

Food and Beverage

Bakery Products: Potato starch is widely used in gluten-free and specialty bakery products, owing to its excellent water absorption and binding properties. Confectionery : The unique texture and gelling properties of potato starch make it a popular choice in the production of candies, jellies, and gums. Dairy Products: Potato starch is utilized as a thickening and stabilizing agent in various dairy products such as yogurt, cheese, and ice cream. Processed Foods: Potato starch serves as a key ingredient in numerous processed foods, including soups, sauces, and ready-to-eat meals.

Paper Industry

Coating and Sizing: Potato starch is employed in the paper industry as a coating and sizing agent, enhancing the print quality and strength of paper products.

Textile Industry

Yarn Sizing: Potato starch is used in the textile industry for yarn sizing, a process that imparts strength, smoothness, and uniformity to the fibers during weaving.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Excipient: Due to its binding, disintegration, and flow properties, potato starch is used as an excipient in the formulation of tablets and capsules.

Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for potato starch, driven by the growing demand from the food and beverage industry, especially in countries like China, India, and Japan. The region is also witnessing significant growth in the paper and textile industries, contributing to the increasing demand for potato starch.

Europe : Europe is the second-largest market for potato starch, with a strong presence of potato starch manufacturers and a well-established food and beverage industry. The region's demand for gluten-free and clean-label products is also a key driver for the potato starch market.

North America : The North American market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising demand for gluten-free, natural, and organic products in the food and beverage industry. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry's growth in the region is also contributing to the demand for potato starch.

Latin America , Middle East, and Africa : These regions are expected to witness moderate growth in the potato starch market, owing to the expanding food and beverage, paper, and textile industries, as well as the increasing awareness of the benefits of potato starch.

Key statistics provided in the report include the current market size, growth rates, and the market share of leading manufacturers. The top 10 largest manufacturers in the industry are also named, offering insights into the competitive landscape of the global potato starch market.

