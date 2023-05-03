Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offense: 1500 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts offense that occurred on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the 1500 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:10 am, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then exposed himself to a second victim. The suspect was apprehended by United States Secret Service-Uniformed Division officers.

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, 38-year-old Joel Mallory, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts.

