Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offense: 1500 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts offense that occurred on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the 1500 block of H Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:10 am, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then exposed himself to a second victim. The suspect was apprehended by United States Secret Service-Uniformed Division officers.

 

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, 38-year-old Joel Mallory, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts.

 

