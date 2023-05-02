Reopening of Fish and Game’s Twin Lakes access site in North Idaho is delayed

The project removed approximately 8,600 cubic yards of organic material and 330 pounds of phosphorus. The channel was widened to 50 feet and deepened to 6-7 feet. Not only will the project improve boating access and navigation, but it will also improve water quality.

The channel and boat launch have been closed to the public for the duration of the project, with signage posted at both ends of the channel and at the boat launch. The access site was originally scheduled to reopen on March 31, 2023, but was pushed back because of extended winter conditions that delayed project completion. The site will reopen no later than May 21, and hopefully sooner if weather conditions allow.

If Twin Lakes is your fishing or recreation place of choice, don’t fret too much. The county boat launches located on Upper and Lower Twin Lakes will remain open and accessible by the public. You can visit this link to learn more about those launches.

If you’d like to learn more about Idaho Fish and Game facilities and access sites throughout the Panhandle, check out our online access guide.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the Panhandle Regional office.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.