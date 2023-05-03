Post Falls Park Pond in North Idaho is closed this season and will not be stocked with trout

The decision to close the pond was made by the City of Post Falls Parks and Recreation Department and Avista, and they are working together on management measures to remove the snails. Control options may include a range of mechanical, chemical and/or physical removal techniques during the remainder of 2023. When the project is complete, the pond will be stocked with fish in 2024. More information about the project can be found here.

Mystery snails are from Asia, and they found their way to the United States through the pet trade. When their populations are left unchecked, they can clog water-intakes, transmit diseases and parasites to fish and wildlife, compete with native snail populations for food and resources and negatively affect the availability and flow of nutrients and food in water bodies they occupy.

This is a good reminder that it is illegal to introduce fish and other aquatic animals to local waters. It is likely that mystery snails were introduced to Post Falls Park Pond by someone emptying their aquarium. Even if well-intentioned, these actions often result in negative outcomes.

Post Falls Park Pond is a popular urban fishing spot – receiving approximately 4,000 catchable rainbow trout from April to Sept. each year. Thankfully, there are other nearby fishing spots that offer similar opportunities. A few to consider are:

Fernan Lake (receiving approximately 7,000 catchable rainbow trout in May)

Hauser Lake (known for good panfish and bass fishing)

Kelso Lake (receiving approximately 5,000 catchable rainbow trout in May)

For other ideas on fishing spots, check out our Idaho Fishing Planner. For quick access to our stocking schedules this spring and summer, check out our stocking schedule for the Panhandle Region.

For more information or if you have questions about fish stocking, please contact the Panhandle Regional office. If you have questions about the closure of Post Falls Park Pond to attempt to eradicate mystery snails, please contact the Post Falls Park and Recreation Department.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.