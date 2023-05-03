Sachet Packaging Market Estimated to Be Worth US$ 17,381.9 Million by 2033, Registering a 5.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America Accounted for 30.7% of the Revenue Share in 2022, in the Sachet Packaging Market. The Region is Estimated to Accumulate a 31.2% Market Share by the End of 2023. China is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 9.9% in Sachet Packaging Market During the Forecast Period. The Growth is Attributed to Rising Industrialization, Globalization, Urbanization, and Expansion of Packaging Industry.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sachet packaging market is expected to attain an impressive valuation of US$ 9,814.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 17,381.9 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033.



The portability and on-the-go functionality of sachet packaging is redefining the concept of its consumption which is fostering growth in the market. Rising consumer preference, convenience, less waste, and practicality of sachet packaging is expected to fuel its demand in the coming years. The manufacturers are looking for ways to attract consumers with portioned marketing. The delivery of high-value innovative sachet packets in food & beverage, consumer goods, healthcare, and the personal care industry is expected to drive growth in the market.

Cost-efficiency offered by sachet packaging when compared to other kinds of rigid packaging solutions is further anticipated to spur growth in the market. Less manufacturing cost, less requirements for raw material along with lower cost incurred while packing, printing & shipping is positively influencing product demand.

Find your report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4469

The growing demand for packaging items in small amounts across multiple industries, such as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care is further expected to generate growth in the market. The advent of active packaging emitting sachets in sachet packaging is one of the key trends that are positively influencing the market outlook.

Use of active antimicrobial packaging in packed food and headspace to delay, reduce, or even avoid the spoilage and growth of pathogenic microorganisms is presenting new opportunities for market expansion. People migrating toward urban areas is leading to less food storage capacity thereby, creating a high demand for more convenient packages such as sachet packaging solutions.

Key Takeaways

North America is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to witness a promising CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period.

China is expected to grow at a 9.90% CAGR during the forecast period.

By material type, plastic is projected to lead the segment and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

By end-use, personal care, and cosmetic segment is expected to lead the market. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the projected period.



“Growing demand for small portion size and single-serve products is expected to fuel the demand for sachet packaging over the forecast period.” Comments an FMI Analyst

Talk with our analyst and get the complete information of report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4469

Competitive Landscape

The sachet packaging market is extremely competitive and consists of various key industry players. These players are heavily investing in manufacturing sachet packaging solutions.

The key industry players are Glenroy Inc., Amcor Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, ProAmpac LLC Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, AE Adams (Henfield) Ltd, Paharpur 3P, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, Sharp Packaging Services, Sealed Air Corporation.

Key industry players are leveraging organic growth strategies like acquisition, mergers, partnerships, and collaboration in order to enhance their product portfolio. This is expected to fuel the global sachet packaging market.

In May 2021, Amcor introduced a high-barrier plastic sheet sachet for packaging powdered chocolate in Columbia. The 25-gram sachet, when recycled, reduces carbon emissions by 50% and water consumption by 83%.

In April 2021, Constantia Flexibles acquired Propak, a leading player in the European packaging industry. This merger is generating strong market potential and is proving to be a huge step in film packaging for company’s presence in the rapidly expanding market segment.

In July 2022, Unilever, a United Kingdom-based multinational consumer goods company, cooperated with another British multinational packaging and paper group, Mondi. The collaboration was aimed at creating aluminum-free, recyclable paper-based packaging for Colman’s sauces and meal maker range.



Grow your profit margins with us - Buy this report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4469

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global sachet packaging market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the sachet packaging market, the market is segmented on the basis of material type (plastic, paper, aluminum foil, and others), pack size (1 ml to 10 ml, 11 ml to 20 ml, 21 ml to 30 ml, and above 30 ml), packaging machinery (vertical form-fill-seal machines, and horizontal form-fill-seal machines), and application (food, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, sealants & adhesives, lubricants & solvents, and other applications) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments profiled in the Sachet Packaging Industry Survey

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Foil

Others

By Pack Size:

1 ml to 10 ml

11 ml to 20 ml

21 ml to 30 ml

Above 30 ml

By Packaging Machinery:

Vertical Form-fill-seal Machines

Horizontal Form-fill-seal Machines

By Application:

Food

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Sealants & Adhesives

Lubricants & Solvents

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sachet-packaging-market

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Sachet Packaging Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario (TOC Continue...)



Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Packaging Market Insights

3D Printed Packaging Market Size: The 3D Printed packaging market size is projected to be valued at US$ 1,210.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 2,560.0 million by 2033.

Medical Device Packaging Market Share: Global sales revenue of the medical device packaging market is projected to be US$ 38.57 billion in 2023. The market is slated to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 65.26 billion by 2033.

North America Silo Bags Market Trend: The North American silo bags market is estimated to be valued at about US$ 47.2 million in the current year 2023

Nanotechnology Packaging Market Values: The nanotechnology packaging market size is projected to be valued at US$ 17,210.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 87,412.0 million by 2033.

Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Sales: The rigid industrial packaging market is expected to increase from US$ 32,547.1 million in 2023 to US$ 50,862.1 million by 2033. The market is likely to capture a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Agriculture Packaging Market Forecast: The global agriculture packaging market was valued at US$ 6,478.3 million in 2022. According to Future Market Insights, this is expected to rise at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.4% to reach US$ 6,831 million by the end of 2023

North America Fresh Meat Packaging Market Outlook: The North America fresh meat packaging market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 724.4 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1,070.9 million by 2033

Degassing Valves Market Demand: Degassing Valves Market by Product Type, Automation, End-use & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Bamboo Cups Market Research: The bamboo cups market size is projected to be valued at US$ 48.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 190.0 million by 2033.

Cornstarch Packaging Market: The cornstarch packaging market size is projected to be valued at US$ 233.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 1,145.0 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube