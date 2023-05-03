/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report Japan Precision Farming Market by Technology (Guidance, Remote Sensing and Variable Rate Technology), Offering, Application, and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, Japan Precision Farming Market to Grow at a CAGR 9.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Presence of substantial number of agricultural OEMs and high farm mechanisation ratio in Japan

With a steady decline in the farmer population in Japan over the years, agricultural land is often being abandoned due to lesser interest among younger population in farming practices. Japan also has a lower food sufficiency rate, which the government is trying to solve through agricultural automation. Japan is a technologically-advanced country and has a high farm mechanization ratio.

The country has organizations, such as the Hokuriku National Agricultural Experimental Station, Hokkaido University, Kyoto University, Tokyo University of Agriculture & Technology, and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishery that are engaged in agricultural research. These research organizations play a crucial role in developing technologies related to agriculture. In the past 5–6 years, there have been various remarkable developments with regard to soil sensors and nutrient mapping systems, variable rate applications (VRAs), grain yield monitoring, and field robotics.

According to the International Society of Precision Agriculture (ISPA), Japan is using precision technology through robotic equipment, such as rice transplanting robots, autonomous lawnmowers for yard work, unmanned tractors, autonomous agricultural spraying, and automated harvesting of fruit trees. Kubota Corporation and Yanmar are the key players, especially in the global market, for driverless tractors.

Kubota and Yanmar focus on developing smart agricultural machinery that uses advanced sensors and GPS technology to optimize crop management. For example, Kubota focuses on development of smart tractor that can analyze soil and crop conditions in real-time and adjust its operations accordingly. Japanese companies are also leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze crop data and make more informed decisions. For instance, Fujitsu has developed an AI-powered system that can analyze satellite images and provide information on crop growth, irrigation needs.

Japan is also using blockchain technology to improve traceability and transparency in the agricultural supply chain. For example, a Japanese company called TEPCO is working on a blockchain-based system that tracks the origin and distribution of vegetables, ensuring that consumers have access to safe and high-quality produce. Japanese companies are also engaged in developing robotics for Japan precision agriculture industry application. For instance, Spread Co. has developed an indoor vertical farming system that uses robots to plant, water, and harvest crops. This technology helps to reduce labor costs and increase yields.Topcon Positioning Systems (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), and Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) are among some of the key precision agriculture related device and equipment manufacturers in Japan.

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries has developed a weather forecasting system specifically for agriculture industry. The system provides information on temperature, humidity, and rainfall, helping farmers to make more informed decisions about when to plant and harvest crops.

