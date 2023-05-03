Maryland State Police Investigating Two Separate Fatal Crashes In Prince George’s County

May 2, 2023

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two separate, fatal crashes today in Prince George’s County.

At about 5:55 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to southbound Crain Highway (US Route 301) at Brandywine Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2010 Lexus ES was traveling east on Brandywine Road, west of southbound Crain Highway. At the same time, a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling south on Crain Highway as the Lexus entered the intersection, where the crash occurred.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as Aaron Lewis Johnson, 38, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, where he was declared deceased. The male driver of the Honda was transported by ambulance to MedStar Washington Hospital Center while two female passengers, ages 5 and 3, were transported to Children’s National Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The road was closed for a little less than two hours following the crash.

At about 12:45 p.m., troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to southbound Branch Avenue north of Allentown Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Branch Avenue when it struck the rear of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Equinox lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

The passenger of the Equinox, identified as Jaquan Christopher Newsome, 30, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. A female passenger in the Tahoe was transported by ambulance to Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into both crashes.

The cause of the crashes remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov