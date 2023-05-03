Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 5.2.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Claudette Biemeret, of Santa Rosa, has been appointed Inspector General of the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART). Biemeret has been Assistant Inspector General at BART since 2020. She served as Audit Manager for the City of Berkeley from 2014 to 2020 and as an Auditor there from 2008 to 2014. She was an Auditor at Maze & Associates from 2006 to 2008 and Account Executive at Maguire/Maguire from 1997 to 2006. She is Board President of the Association of Inspectors General, Western States Chapter. She is a member of the Association of Local Government Auditors, the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Institute for Public Procurement. Biemeret earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Golden Gate University and is a Certified Inspector General. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $220,000. Biemeret is a Democrat.

Aroosa Ahmed, of Stockton, has been appointed Program Director of the Office of Equity at the California Department of Social Services. Ahmed has served as Executive Legal Assistant in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2021. She was a Legislative Aide and Assembly Fellow in the Office of State Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula from 2018 to 2021. Ahmed was a Graduate Student Staff Assistant at the University of Michigan from 2016 to 2018 and an Advocacy and Engagement Coordinator for the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services in 2017. Ahmed earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $105,000. Ahmed is a Democrat.

Christina A. Bradbury, of Meadow Vista, has been reappointed to the California Veterinary Medical Board, where she has served since 2018. Bradbury has been Owner and a Mobile Internist at Sierra Mobile Veterinary Specialists since 2020. She was an Internist at Vista Veterinary Specialists from 2011 to 2020 and at Loomis Basin Veterinary Clinic from 2010 to 2011. She was a Small Animal Internal Medicine Resident at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital from 2007 to 2010. She was a Small Animal Rotating Intern at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital from 2006 to 2007. Bradbury is a member of the California Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association. She earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, a Master of Science degree in Clinical Science from Colorado State University, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and a Bachelor of Science degree in Veterinary Medicine from the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bradbury is registered without party preference.

Sonia Jones, of Vallejo, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Jones was a Janitor with Solano Diversified Services from 1995 to 2003. She has participated in volunteering and educational opportunities through Tailored Day Service at The Arc-Solano since 2015. Jones previously served on the Self-Determination Advisory Committee for the North Bay Regional Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jones is a Democrat.

Jose Alan Cruz, of Anaheim, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Cruz has been Youth Community Liaison for the Dayle McIntosh Center since 2019. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cruz is a Democrat.

Beata Draga-Morcos, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Board of Occupational Therapy, where she has served since 2015. Draga-Morcos has been President and Chief Executive Officer of The Morcos Group since 2013. She served on the California Workforce Investment Board’s Advanced Manufacturing Committee from 2012 to 2014. She was Chief Executive Officer at the Black American Political Association of California from 2008 to 2016. She was Director of Operations and Corporate Buyer at WorldTone Dance from 2005 to 2008. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Draga-Morcos is a Democrat.

Christine Wietlisbach, of Palm Springs, has been appointed to the California Board of Occupational Therapy. Wietlisbach has been an Occupational Therapist at Eisenhower Medical Center since 1994 and at Desert Regional Medical Center since 2001. She has been a Clinical Instructor at Loma Linda University since 1999 and an independent Consultant since 2011. She is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association, the Occupational Therapy Association of California and the American Society of Hand Therapists. Wietlisbach earned a post-professional Doctorate of Occupational Therapy from the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions and a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, San Bernadino. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Wietlisbach is a Democrat.

