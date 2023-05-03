Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,081 in the last 365 days.

CBP Seizes 3,175 Pounds of Marijuana at Detroit Cargo Facility

DETROIT — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Port of Detroit intercepted 3,175 pounds of marijuana at the Fort Street Cargo Facility, April 20.

The illicit cargo was discovered after an inbound tractor trailer hauling a shipment of tires was selected for additional screening. The subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers revealed multiple packages of marijuana concealed inside the tires among brown packing paper and garbage bags.

“The CBP officers in Detroit continue to work diligently—day and night—to accomplish our border security mission in order to protect our nation and the communities we serve,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “This success is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The marijuana, cargo, tractor and trailer were seized by CBP.

Marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance in the U.S., therefore importation is prohibited and contrary to federal law.

Travelers are encouraged to learn more about current regulations before attempting to bring items into the United States to avoid penalties, seizures, and even arrest.

Follow us on Twitter @DFODetroit and @CBPGreatLakes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Seizes 3,175 Pounds of Marijuana at Detroit Cargo Facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more