Seashore Academy Launches 4th Campus at New Location in Westside Los Angeles

The K-8 custom education academy combines a high-quality curriculum with a flexible lifestyle for students and parents.

Seashore Academy is giving the gift of an old school childhood while also providing families with the ability to have a flexible and custom education that complements and adds to their lifestyle.” — Marlene Dandler, founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seashore Academy, established in Orange County in 2012, has opened its 4th campus “Westside” in West Los Angeles. The new campus will be at the Leo Baeck Temple located in the same beautiful neighborhood that hosts the Getty Center. The academy provides families with both the quality of an elite private education as well as the flexibility and freedom provided to homeschoolers. Families may customize each student’s academic schedule to best suit the individual needs of each child.

“We are very excited to have found our 4th home at 1300 N. Sepulveda Blvd in Los Angeles,” said Marlene Dandler, founder and CEO. “Post-covid, families have a variety of unique needs and how they approach education is changing. Seashore Academy is giving the gift of an old school childhood while also providing families with the ability to have a flexible and custom education that complements and adds to their lifestyle.”

The academy hosts multiple qualities that set it apart from the current general offerings for education, including:

- All Seashore campuses incorporate a device-free, screen-free education that allows students to thrive in a creative and intellectually-curious environment that focuses on collaborative learning and an academically intensive curriculum.

- The school custom-tailors schedules for all students. Allowing students to be dropped off from 1x/week up to 5x/week. The model works exceptionally well for competitive athletes, performers, and families who travel or live in multiple locations. While the school is a disciplined, patriotic environment, they respect parents’ rights to drop off late and do not mark students up for tardies or absences.

- At a 15:1 student-to-teacher ratio, teachers work closely with students to determine academic progress and proper grade-level placement for each subject. Data is used to provide an individualized education plan focused on student interests, strengths, and areas of improvement. Students at varying grade levels for different subjects work at their own pace to master concepts.

- The academy provides education on financial management, entrepreneurship, public speaking, and additional customized education applications. The OC campuses provide language immersion classes that are inspired by the Rassias Method, a language immersion technique used by the Peace Corps. Seashore Academy currently employs 3 Olympic Gold Medalists as staff working with children and families.

Marlene Dandler, founder and CEO, was inspired to launch the academy, with its unique philosophy on education, when she was looking for her own freedom-minded community that provided meaningful education for her own children.

Seashore Academy is enrolling for the Fall 2023 semester. Parents interested in learning more about the launch of their Pre-K offerings can sign up at https://seashoreacademy.org/preschool/.

About Seashore Academy

Seashore Academy is a Southern California flexible lifestyle academy that provides an elite private education combined with the freedom provided to homeschoolers. Established in 2012, the academy has four locations in Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, and West Los Angeles. The academy accommodates Pre-K-8 and provides boutique services at designated locations include Mandarin Chinese Immersion Academy (TK-8th), Spanish Immersion Academy (TK-1st), as well as education on financial management, entrepreneurship, public speaking, and additional customized education applications. Learn more at https://seashoreacademy.org/ or email info@seashoreacademy.org.