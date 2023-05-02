HIEMA NEWS RELEASE: Public Invited to Provide Input on State Hazard Mitigation Plan at Final Meeting

HONOLULU — Members of the public can help build a safer Hawai‘i for themselves, their families, and their communities by providing input on the State Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plan will be used to guide work in the years ahead to reduce or eliminate the harm caused to Hawai‘i and its communities by flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other hazards. The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) has been collecting public input on the new plan since December, including a series of meetings across the state starting last month.

The final public meeting in that series will be held on O‘ahu on Wednesday, May 3 at 5 p.m. HST at the Hawai‘i Army National Guard Building 19 in Kapolei, located at 19 Shangrila Street, Room 121.

A draft version of the 2023 State Hazard Mitigation Plan was published last week. To view the draft Hazard Mitigation Plan, visit the Hazard Mitigation Plans section at the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency’s website. Feedback can be provided via a survey link on that page. The deadline for comments is May 9, 2023.

For more information, visit the StoryMap or scan the QR code below.

To learn more about hazard mitigation, please visit the HI-EMA website.

To join the Wednesday meeting online, follow this link: https://bit.ly/44pgzLl.

