Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Investors

On May 1, 2023, during an earnings call after the market closed, Chegg’s CEO admitted that a “significant spike in student interest” in AI chatbot ChatGPT was starting to hurt Chegg’s sales. Specifically, Chegg’s CEO revealed that “in the first part of the year, we saw no noticeable impact from ChatGPT on our new account growth and we were meeting expectations on new sign-ups,” but that “since March we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it’s having an impact on our new customer growth rate.”

Following this news, Chegg’s share price has dropped more than 40% during intraday trading.

