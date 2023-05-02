Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of D Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in the 1100 block of D Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:55 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, inside a residence, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the OCME determined that the cause of death was a stab wound and the manner was ruled a homicide.

 

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Andrea Bond, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Rayvon Slye, of Northwest, DC. Slye has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

 

