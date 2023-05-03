Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, May 3, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
|
|
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Kenya, William Ruto.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c2723.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.