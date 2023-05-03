After Over 100 Thousand Books Read in 2022, Booka Relaunches With a Fresh App Design to Make Reading Even More Interesting and Accessible for Children

The app that has gained the love of parents and children by making reading time a fun and interactive experience launches its 2.0 version with all the same amazing features wrapped up in a completely new look and a redesigned navigation engine to help children browse through its vast book catalog. The new launch introduces the "Booka Reads" feature, a new recommendation algorithm that suggests books based on the reader's preferences, previous reads, searches and interests, so that readers don't even have to look far in order to find the perfect read for each moment. The new launch will also be available for Android devices, bringing Booka to even more users.

Since the beginning of 2022, more than one and a half million pages have been turned within over 100 thousand books read in the Booka app. These numbers represent a staggering 844% increase from the same period last year. Booka's outreach is expanding with two noticeable new contracts with CIDCLI, Gray Duck, and Chouette Publishing, popular for the world beloved Caillou series. "The idea for Booka came from my own concern with what my children were seeing on their phones all day. I thought it was urgent to create a safe virtual environment that makes it fun for children to engage in reading. Booka's distinguishable growth shows us we are creating a reference app", says Andrey Mishenev, CEO of Booka.

About Booka

Booka is designed to provide parents and children with multiple reading options for every occasion, with a diversity of themes and genres. With latest statistics showing that children are now spending an average 7.5 hours in front of screens, Booka was born to stimulate children's reading routines, with an easy scrolling design that offers countless illustrated book options for every taste.

Read-to-me reads books aloud with professional voice-overs to actively immerse children into the stories. Booka also comes with Thematic Collections curated by our team to provide reading options based on special occasions such as Christmas, Easter or Mother's Day. These collections are built like ready-made playlists with stories to fulfill family moments such as going on vacation together.

