Icahn Enterprises Shareholder Notice

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn Enterprises" or the "Company") IEP.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Icahn Enterprises stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/IEP.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

On May 2, 2023, well-known short-seller Hindenburg Research issued an investigative report on Icahn Enterprises L.P., the "~$18 billion market cap holding company run by corporate raider and activist investor Carl Icahn, who, along with his son Brett, own approximately 85% of the company." The Hindenburg report states that "Icahn Enterprises' current dividend yield is ~15.8%, making it the highest dividend yield of any U.S. large cap company by far, with the next closest at ~9.9%," and alleges that "the dividend is entirely unsupported by IEP's cash flow and investment performance, which has been negative for years."

Hindenburg "estimate[s] that IEP's last reported indicative year-end NAV of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%, due to a combination of overly aggressive marks on IEP's less liquid/private investments and continued year to date underperformance."

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. dropped by more than 20% in intraday trading on May 2, 2023.

