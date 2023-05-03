Enerflex Ltd. Announces Approval of Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. EFX EFXT ("Enerflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 2, 2023.



During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Enerflex shareholders approved the following resolutions:

Resolution to elect 10 directors of the Company, with 89.8% to 99.9% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director Approval Percentage Against Percentage Fernando Assing 99.8 % 0.2 % Maureen Cormier Jackson 99.8 % 0.2 % W. Byron Dunn 89.8 % 10.2 % Laura Folse 94.6 % 5.4 % James Gouin 99.9 % 0.1 % Mona Hale 99.8 % 0.2 % Kevin Reinhart 94.6 % 5.4 % Marc Rossiter 99.9 % 0.1 % Juan Carlos Villegas 94.4 % 5.6 % Michael Weill 93.4 % 6.6 %

Resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors for the ensuing year, with 99.2% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution. Resolution to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in Enerflex's 2022 Management Information Circular dated March 10, 2023, with 74.6% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.



Effective May 2, 2023, Mr. Stanley Marshall has retired from the Board of Directors after 12 years of service. Enerflex would like to extend its gratitude to Mr. Marshall for the guidance he provided during his tenure. With Mr. Marshall's retirement, Mr. Byron Dunn has assumed the role of Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. Enerflex is a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, delivering natural gas processing, compression, power generation, refrigeration, cryogenic, and produced water solutions.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates, and joint ventures, operate in over 90 locations in: Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Kuwait, India, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFXT". For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com .

