Join the 2023 State of Women Business Owners: New Jersey Report

CHATHAM, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship Corp. (WCEC) is proud to announce the release of the 2023 State of Women Business Owners: New Jersey Report, which will be presented on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at 9:00am.

The event will feature a video keynote address by Governor Phil Murphy, as well as experiential virtual workshops on the topics of funding and digital marketing, with a focus on woman-owned and BIPOC-owned small businesses.

The State of Women Business Owners: New Jersey Report provides important insights into the current status of women-owned businesses in New Jersey, including the challenges they face, ongoing strategies, and next steps for recovery from challenges brought on by COVID-19. The report is an essential tool for policymakers, elected officials, and business leaders to better understand the needs of women entrepreneurs and develop policies that support their growth.

"We are excited to present the 2023 State of Women Business Owners: New Jersey Report and provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to share their experiences and insights," said WCEC Executive Director Rana Shanawani. "We are also honored to have Governor Phil Murphy as our keynote speaker and Senator Menendez as a guest speaker and grateful for their continued support of women-owned businesses in New Jersey."

The virtual event is open to the public and will feature an interactive format that allows attendees to ask questions and engage in discussions with subject matter experts. Workshops during the event will cover topics such as available Grant and Micro-loan opportunities for small business owners as well as best practices for organic Digital Marketing.

Registration is now open and this event promises to be an informative and engaging experience for all attendees, and we encourage everyone to join us for this important conversation.

