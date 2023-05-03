Global Marine Biotechnology Strategic Market Report 2023: An $11.5 Billion market by 2030 - Industry Witnesses a Rise in Sea Farming Operations

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Biotechnology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Marine Biotechnology Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Marine Biotechnology estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Biomaterials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bioactive Substances segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Marine Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

COVID-19 Impact on Marine Biotechnology Market

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Marine Biotechnology

Marine Biotechnology Harnessing the Potential of Marine Organisms

Marine Biotechnology for Pharmaceutical Applications

Marine Biotechnology for Lipid, Biofuel Production

Marine Biotechnology for Pharmaceutical Applications

Marine Biotechnology for Bioremediation

Global Marine Biotechnology Market Set to Witness Healthy Growth Post-Pandemic

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth

Blue Biotechnology Remains Strong in Europe & Endows Stellar Prospects for Startups

& Endows Stellar Prospects for Startups Biomaterials and Bi Active Substances Lead the Marine Biotechnology Market

Drug-Discovery: A Promising Outcome of Marine Biotechnology

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Witnesses a Rise in Sea Farming Operations

AI Revolutionising Marine Biology Research

Data Science and Big Data Step In to Simplify Marine Biotech Processes

Active Participation of Investors to Steer Marine Biotechnology Sector

Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand

Global Biofuels Production in Thousand Barrels Oil Equivalent Per Day (2010-2020)

Global Biogasoline Market (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Country/Region

Global Biodiesel Market (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Country/Region

Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel

Healthcare: A Fast Growing Avenue

Select Marine Bio-Products Commercially Available

Health-Promoting Benefits of Marine Algal Proteins

Sea Anemone Toxins: Opportunities in the Pharma Sector

Marine Worm : Potential Role in Medical Applications

: Potential Role in Medical Applications Biopharmaceutical Companies Shift Focus to Marine Natural Products

Technology Advancements Aid Research Activities

Research Focus Entrenched on Marine Drugs

Number of Bioactive Marine Chemicals & Their Potential Applications by Therapeutic Area: 2020

Anti-Cancer Drugs Dominate Drug Development Pipeline

Select List of Marine-Sources-Isolated Compounds with Potential Anticancer Effect

Cardiovascular Marine Products

Cardiovascular Marine Products by Marine Source

Coral Reefs Offer Abundant Opportunities

Rise in Application of Seaweeds

Opportunity Indicator: Global Commercial Seaweeds Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Marine Microalgae: Promising Potential in Varied Industries

Commercially Cultivated Marine Microalgae Species and their Applications

Major Applications of Marine Microalgae Biomass or their Extracts

Polysaccharides from Marine Microalgae Hold Significant Potential

Select Marine Microalgae Species Producing Polysaccharides

Carotenoids of Marine Origin Find Increased Application as Natural Colorants in Supplements and Foods

Major Commercially Available Carotenoids

Carotenoids of Marine Origin and Growing Opportunities in Cosmetics

Select Carotenoids and their Functional Benefits in Nutricosmetics Market

Research on Rise for Marine Ingredients for Bonding Applications

Partnerships: Vital for Development of Marine Biotechnology Research

R&D ACTIVITY IN MARINE BIOTECHNOLOGY - A REVIEW

Overview

R&D Initiatives, Programs & Research Priorities for Marine Biotechnology

COST Action Ocean4Biotech: A Blue Technology Effort to Tap Hidden Wealth of Oceans

COST Action Ocean4Biotech to Advance Marine Biotechnology

COST Action Ocean4Biotech: Primary Goals

Europe to Stay at Forefront of Global Marine Biotechnology Market

to Stay at Forefront of Global Marine Biotechnology Market A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/APPLICATIONS

Consumer Products

Marine Biotechnology for Sustainable Production of Healthy Food Products

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands

Aquaculture

World Aquaculture Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Region

Marine Resources as Functional Food Ingredients

Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients

Marine-Derived Nutraceuticals

Major Marine Nutraceutical Products: A Glance

Cosmetics: A Important Growth Market

Focus Shifts to Sustainable Sourcing of Marine Ingredients in Cosmetics Industry

Marine Biotechnology Application in Industrial Processing

Marine Microbial Enzymes

Marine-Derived Biopolymers & Biomaterials

Marine Micro & Macro Algae

Chitin & Chitosan

Marine Bacteria

Extremozymes Hold an Edge

Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals

Major Marine Sources for Drugs

Applications of Marine Products in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Challenges in Discovery of Marine-derived Drugs

Marine Biotechnology for Energy Supply

Marine Biotechnology for Protecting Marine Ecosystems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 241 Featured)

Aker BioMarine AS

Aqua Bio Technology ASA

BASF SE

CP Kelco

Cyanotech Corp.

GlycoMar Ltd.

Marinova Pty Ltd

Nutrex Hawaii Inc.,

oceanBASIS GmbH

PharmaMar S.A

Royal DSM N.V

SEPPIC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2azd79

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets