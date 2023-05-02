Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 5/2/2023: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

OK, now that you know what is presented in the table above, let’s talk about what this data means. Remember, we have three spring Chinook Salmon fisheries that are open: Clearwater River return, Rapid River return, and Hells Canyon. Each of the bold lines in the table above provides the totals for each fishery and is what we use when managing the fisheries. The numbers I tend to focus on are the “Harvest Share” data. This table shows that the Clearwater River return harvest share is projected to be 1,705 adult fish, 2,240 for the Rapid River return, and 362 for Hells Canyon. These numbers are important because when we reach our adult harvest share, we must close down the fishery. At this point, I wouldn’t get too excited or depressed about the harvest shares presented above as we are early in the run and things can change quickly. If you were wondering, the harvest shares shown in the table above are below what we forecasted before the season started.

I do need to make you aware that each year we collect genetic data from spring Chinook Salmon trapped at Lower Granite Dam to help us better understand how well the PIT-tagged fish are representing the actual return size. On average, PIT-tagged fish represent about 70% of the actual return. For example, if the real return was 1,000 fish, PIT-tagged fish on average would indicate the return was 700 fish. This underrepresentation is actually good as it helps ensure we make our broodstock needs because not all unharvested fish will make it to the hatchery trap due to straying and natural mortality. However, what we have learned from analyzing the genetic data is that occasionally PIT-tagged fish represent a much lower percent of the return - we have seen it as low as 45% in the past. On years when the PIT-tagged fish represent much lower than 70% of the return, we can increase harvest shares and still be confident we will make our broodstock needs. Typically, we will have enough genetic data collected by late May or early June to run the analysis, and the results should be ready about a week later. You may recall that we have increased the harvest share for the Rapid River return fishery in the past using this genetic data. I’ll remind you of this as we get closer to analyzing this data, so it doesn’t catch you off guard.