Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Aghdam Digital Management Center and Training-Education Complex

AZERBAIJAN, May 2 - 02 May 2023, 19:20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Aghdam district.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Aghdam Digital Management Center and Training-Education Complex.

Chairman of “Azerishig” OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state about the center and the complex.

The Digital Management Center will meet the electricity needs of the city's multi-purpose infrastructure.

Necessary conditions for holding international events will be created at the Training-Education Complex.

The Regional Training Center of the complex consists of a training hall and a training ground.

The head of state was also informed of the works done by “Azerishig” OJSC in order to build the electric power distribution network in the liberated territories.

