President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 2nd residential quarter to be built in the city of Aghdam.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the residential quarter.

A large part of the territory of the residential quarter, which occupies a total area of 14 hectares, will consist of a green zone. The quarter will be built on the central street of Aghdam. A total of 1,268 apartments comprised of 114 one-room, 464 two-room, 536 three-room, and 154 four-room will be built in the residential quarter.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the 2nd residential quarter.