President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 3rd residential quarter to be built in the city of Aghdam.

The head of state and the First Lady were first informed of the construction progress of a new building of the 960-seat Aghdam city school No1.

The foundation stone for the school was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021. The school, which was founded in 1883, is the oldest educational institution in the Karabakh region.

The residential quarter occupies an area of about 17 hectares. A total of 1,239 apartments comprised of 25 one-room, 396 two-room, 533 three-room, and 285 four-room will be built in the residential quarter.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the 3rd residential quarter in the city of Aghdam.