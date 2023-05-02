Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for an administrative building to be built in the city of Aghdam

AZERBAIJAN, May 2 - 02 May 2023, 20:15

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for an administrative building to be built in the city of Aghdam.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the project.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov noted that the five-storey building would occupy a total area of 24,500 square meters.

The building will house a parking lot, technical rooms, a kitchen, auditorium, the district statistical office, the district department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the local department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the district culture office, the DOST Center, meeting rooms, a secretariat, the headquarters of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a banquet hall, offices and other rooms.

A parade square, a park with an area of 17,500 square meters and a town square will be built in front of the administrative building.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the administrative building.

