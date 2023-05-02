BERNINA Dealer, Aurora Sewing Center, Opens New Location in Victor, NY

Local shop invites all to celebrate grand opening of location with demos, giveaways, and more

/EIN News/ -- VICTOR, N.Y., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA dealer, Aurora Sewing Center, is opening a brand-new location in Victor, NY. The new location will be the store’s third brick and mortar in the New York area.



To celebrate the opening, Aurora Sewing Center will be hosting a four-day event to introduce the store to locals starting May 3, 2023 at 11 Framark Dr. Victor, NY 14564. From multiple demos to BERNINA Clever Quilting Longarm events, the BERNINA dealer will even be welcoming all to the ribbon cutting on May 6th with the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce, Town of Victor and BERNINA President, Paul Ashworth, as well as BERNINA District Sales Manager, Therese Canfield.

The family-owned and operated business provides over 40 years of experience as well as a variety of machines, like BERNINA, for sewing, embroidery, serger, multi-needle and longarm quilting needs. Outside of the selling space, Aurora Sewing Center offers an on-site certified Technician team to service and repair machines.

While Aurora Sewing Center focuses on sales and repair, patrons can take advantage of their robust class schedule that cater to both beginner and seasoned sewists.

For more information on the grand opening events for Victor, visit https://www.aurorasewingcenter.com/ or call (585) 742-2680.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

PHONE: 773-208-7707

EMAIL: samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4729d18b-19de-4683-a5c3-d88a1134ba4c.



