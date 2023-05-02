Travel Advisory: Mendon Road Lane Shift in Cumberland Begins on May 5

RHODE ISLAND, May 2 - Starting Friday night, May 5, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift travel lanes on Mendon Road (Route 122) at the Mendon Road Bridge over I-295 in Cumberland onto the northbound lanes of the bridge to begin a phased replacement of its deck and superstructure.

RIDOT began construction on this $17.6 million project last fall by closing one travel lane in each direction to remove portions of the bridge's center median and do other work prior to the start of demolition this spring. RIDOT has observed little delay and congestion from the lane reduction and expects this new lane shift, which will maintain one lane of travel in each direction, will not cause additional delay.

The lane shift will be in place until the end of the year. After that, RIDOT will shift traffic onto the newly rebuilt portion of the bridge and demolish and replace the superstructure on the other side. That phase will be done in late 2024. Final completion is expected in May 2025.

Pedestrian travel will be maintained along the northbound side of the bridge.

At various times during the project, the first scheduled to occur in late spring/early summer, RIDOT will temporarily close Mendon Road and I-295 under the bridge during overnight hours for bridge demolition and installation of new beams. These times were selected to avoid disruption to travelers and businesses, when most businesses are closed and traffic volumes are lowest. RIDOT will announce any closures well in advance.

The Mendon Road Bridge was built in 1965 and was badly deteriorated, having been classified as structurally deficient for more than 10 years. It carries 22,300 vehicles per day and is a vital link for Cumberland as one of two primary north-south routes through the town.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Mendon Road Bridge Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.