Sunset World Group Celebrates Children's Day with a Party for All the Children of its Employees

CANCUN, Quintana Roo (PRWEB) May 02, 2023

Cancun, Mexico - On the occasion of the celebration of Children's Day, April 30 in Mexico, on May 1, Sunset World Group organized a fun private meeting for the children of its employees in a well-known recreational center in Cancun. The gathering began at 11:00 a.m. and lasted until 3:00 p.m. Attendees were able to enjoy jumps, slides, climbing walls, gotcha space battle, inflatable animals, video games, soft drinks and snacks.

More than 200 girls and boys with their respective parents enjoyed a happy meeting in an entertaining and safe environment. It is worth mentioning that this event was exclusively for employees and their children of the six Sunset World Group hotels in Cancun and the Riviera Maya and that employees of the Riviera Maya hotels had free roundtrip transportation.

"For Sunset World Group, it is very important to promote a healthy family unity among our employees," said Alicia Aguirre, Corporate Director of Human Resources for the renowned hotel group. "What better pretext than Children's Day to organize a fun reunion for parents and children?" she added.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. In addition, as of February 2020, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels were recently updated and expanded for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

