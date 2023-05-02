NACD North Texas Inspired by President George W. Bush

President George W. Bush and Ken Hersh address the North Texas Chapter of NACD

A VIP Evening with President George W. Bush at the George W. Bush Institute was a success for the NACD North Texas Chapter. President Bush along with Ken Hersh, President, and CEO of The Bush Center, addressed the Chapter and special guests on the current issues facing leadership in Corporate American and how to be successful. "If you have the right priorities in life and business, you can be successful," said President Bush.

The evening began with a VIP Meet and Greet with President Bush and corporate directors from DFW. Margot Carter, Chair of the NACD North Texas Board, said, "We are honored to have had President Bush join us last night at the National Association Corporate Directors VIP event at the George W. Bush Institute. President Bush led with unwavering courage helping to heal and unite a grieving nation from the 9/11 attacks, one of the most tragic periods of our lifetime. His strong leadership demonstrated to the world the power of freedom and the remarkable resolve and resilience of the American people."

About NACD North Texas

NACD North Texas provides a forum for NACD members to exchange knowledge and discuss leading boardroom practices in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. NACD's 20+ chapters enhance the value of NACD membership by providing directors with a forum to address governance challenges to elevate their board's performance. Members enjoy peer-to-peer dialogue about critical boardroom issues such as cyber risk, CEO succession planning, activism, and leadership. To learn more about NACD North Texas, please visit https://northtexas.nacdonline.org/ or email info@nacdntx.org.

ABOUT NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 22,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

