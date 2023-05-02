Great Plains Equipment Rental Celebrates 9 Years of Providing Top-Quality Equipment Rentals to Lubbock, TX

Great Plains Equipment Rental in Lubbock, TX, celebrates 9 years of providing quality equipment rentals for contractors and DIYs across the southern Texas panhandle.

Lubbock, TX - May 2, 2023 - Great Plains Equipment Rental is proud to announce its 9th anniversary of serving the Lubbock, TX region with top-quality equipment rental services. Since its founding in 2014, Great Plains Equipment Rental has been dedicated to providing its customers with the best equipment and service possible and has earned a reputation as the highest-rated, independently owned, and operated equipment rental agency in the area.

Over the past nine years, Great Plains Equipment Rental has won several industry awards, including the "PEG Top Gun" award from Peer Executive Groups. The company also maintains an excellent 4.9 rating on online review platforms, with more than 400 reviews from satisfied customers.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 9th anniversary in business," said Matthew Smith, owner of Great Plains Equipment Rental. "Our success is due in large part to our loyal customers and the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to continuing to provide the best equipment and service possible for many years to come."

Great Plains Equipment Rental offers a wide variety of equipment for construction and other projects, including forklifts, excavators, skid steer loaders, and more. In addition, the company also offers roll-off dumpsters for rent, providing customers with a convenient and affordable solution for waste disposal.

As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to providing top-quality equipment and service to its customers. Whether you need equipment for a large construction project or a small DIY project, Great Plains Equipment Rental is your go-to source for all your equipment rental needs.

