Global Data Center Power Market Report 2023: Increasing Need to Store Data in the Cloud is Driving Growth

The global data center power market is expected to grow from $21.68 billion in 2022 to $23.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The data center power market is expected to grow to $30.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Major players in the data center power market are ABB Ltd., Anord Mardix Inc., Cisco Technology Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, ZincFive Inc., Cyber Power Systems, General Electric company, N1 Critical Technologies Inc., PDU Experts solutions, and Socomec Group S.A.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

The main products of data centre power are power distribution unit (PDU), uninterruptible power supply (UPS), busway, and other products. Busway refers to an expressway or a lane of one that is reserved for the exclusive use of commuter buses. The components are solutions, and services, that has tier standards such as tier I and II, tier III, and tier IV. The UPS systems are < =500kVA, 500-1,000kVA, and >1,000 kVA, used in IT and telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government, energy, healthcare, retail, and other end-users.

Technological advancement is a key in the data center power market. Major companies operating in the data center power market are focusing on developing new technological solutions to sustain in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, a Switzerland-based company operating in data center power, announced its new lifecycle management program technology.

It gives users the ability to map and track the installed assets they have to fulfill the most pressing operational and technological requirements and to deliver full lifecycle value for their assets. The grid automation shield program offers the most recent details on the product lifetime and related services necessary for operation optimization.

In July 2020, Hitachi Ltd., a Japan-based social innovation, data, and technology company, acquired ABB Power Grids Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the world-class power grid business with Hitachi's advanced digital technologies such as Lumada (2), Hitachi, and Hitachi ABB Power Grids is expected to provide innovative energy solutions stretching across the energy, mobility, smart life, industry, and IT sectors. ABB Power Grids Ltd is a Switzerland-based company operating in data center power.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the data centre power market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data centre power market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the data center power market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The increasing need to store data in the cloud is driving the growth of the data center power market going forward. Cloud storage refers to a cloud computing model that will store data on the Internet through a cloud computing provider that will manage and operate data storage as a service.

For an organization, a data center holds servers and/or data storage. This will include the hardware itself, the space in which it is housed, the power systems and backup systems, environmental controls, and anything else needed to keep those servers running.

For instance, In June 2022, according to an article published by Cloudwards, a US-based reviews software and tools company data, In the first quarter of 2021, cloud services infrastructure spending increased to $41.8 billion on a global level than 2020, this was a 35% year-on-year growth and a 5% quarter-on-quarter rise. Therefore, the increasing need to store data in the cloud is driving the growth of the data center power market.

The data center power market includes revenues earned by entities by power distribution, power monitoring, power backup, cabling infrastructure, design and consulting, integration, deployment, support, and maintenance. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

