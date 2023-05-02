Carolina Industrial Trucks Wins Hyundai Peak Performance Award for the Fifth Time

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

Carolina Industrial Trucks (CIT), a material handling equipment dealership in Charlotte, NC, is proud to announce they have won the Hyundai Forklift Dealer Peak Performer Award for 2022. This is the fifth year in a row that they have won this award, which is given to the top Hyundai dealers in terms of the highest number of unit sales beyond the goal. Those who would like to know more about the dealership can check out the Facebook page.

CIT is a certified dealer for three of the top forklift manufacturers worldwide. These are Hyundai, Komatsu, and UniCarriers. Every Hyundai forklift has been designed with a heavy-duty frame and built to make sure that it can provide the best stability while allowing for a smooth ride. Hyundai offers gas, propane, and electric powered forklift trucks. With Hyundai forklift trucks, businesses are assured of quality as they offer the highest quality equipment available in the market. All of the material handling equipment have been designed to withstand the tough job site requirements and offer the best service in the industry. Furthermore, Hyundai Material Handling has been a world leader since 1972 when it comes to providing the needs of the marine, industrial, and energy sectors.

CIT also offers forklift rentals that are available in short-term and long-term rentals to allow businesses to choose what is most suitable for them based on various factors, such as seasonal demands and unexpected busy times or changes in the business operations. With their six locations in Charlotte, Statesville, Greensboro, and Monroe NC, as well as Columbia and Greenville SC. Each location can provide quick delivery of the forklifts.

Stewart Potts, company president for CI Trucks says, “Not all companies are able to keep a fleet of late model, high quality forklifts on hand. Fortunately, they can come to Carolina Industrial Trucks for the highest quality forklift rentals around. We offer gasoline, propane, diesel, and electric powered forklifts in our well-maintained, high quality rental fleet. However, we know that forklift rentals are about more than just fuel type. That is why we ask about the specific job you need to take on when you request one of our rental forklifts. From clearance restrictions to information regarding the surface you plan to operate the forklift on, we will take all of the information you provide, and match you up with the perfect forklift for your application. We have an extensive line of forklifts at our disposal, so we take the time to make sure each customer gets the correct forklift, for whatever job they are tasked with doing.”

Founded in 1989, Carolina Industrial Trucks is a material handling equipment dealer offering forklift sales, service, rentals, operator training, parts and warehouse products. They strive to be the best material handling dealership in Charlotte and nearby areas and every CIT associate seeks to prove this by exceeding customer expectations. They take pride in stating that businesses of all types and sizes have made CIT their only choice when it comes to lift truck sales, service, and parts. The company is ably led by CEO John Cotham and CFO Mike More, who have been business partners for more than 30 years, and company president, Stewart Potts. They have more than 100 years’ experience in the industry and actively take part in the company’s daily operations.

Those who are interested in learning more about the material handling equipment sales, service, rentals, and other services offered by Carolina Industrial Trucks can visit the website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

