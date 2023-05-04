Veteran Music Producers Stephen Dees and Billy Chapin team up for major Blues / Roots Rock Project
Dyer Davis "Dog Bites Back" Takes the Rock & Blues World by a Storm
This is the most exciting thing I’ve heard since Cristone Kingfish Ingram’s debut. This original and exciting blend of rock & blues has the nuts to blow you away.”EDGEWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesday, May 4, Edgewater, Florida. Producers Stephen Dees and Billy Chapin have united to co-produce Dyer Davis’s epic new release “Dog Bites Back” on WildRoots Records.
— Hot Wax Record Reviews by the Rock Doctor
This month, WildRoots Records releases Davis' powerful soul-blues single “Lifting Up My Soul” to Americana, College, Triple A and NPR radio stations.
"'Lifting Up My Soul’ is an oasis of pure, sweet Southern soul a la Memphis Stax Records." - Vox Pop Review
In late 2021, Dyers’ producer/engineer, Billy Chapin, reached out to award-winning producer, WildRoots Records Stephen Dees to consider co-producing and co-writing for Davis. Dees was completely won over by Dyers' talent and engaging personality and invited Dyer to perform on the WildRoots latest release "WildRoots Sessions Volume 2" where Dyer delivered a stunning vocal performance on the track "The Bad Seed", one of the top tracks off the album. What followed was 8 months of a collaborative effort in the studio writing and producing “Dog Bites Back.” When asked about the production, the producers said “Both of us being children of the 60’s and having a mutual love of the British invasion, we took that old school approach to making the record. No gimmicks, tracked through an old TAC MATCHLESS British console at Chapin’s studio.”
Stephen is a prolific, songwriter / producer / musician who has worked with many other artists, including Victor Wainwright and the WildRoots, Hall and Oates, Todd Rundgren, Ian Hunter, Tony Carey (Planet P), Novo Combo, Pat Travers, Foghat, Mark Aubin, Noble Thin Man Watts, and Romeo's Bleeding to name a few.
Billy Chapin is a Grammy, Juno and Dove nominated guitarist/producer/songwriter. A former imprint label owner at DreamWorks and songwriter for Warner Chappell, Chapin has a diverse music history. “I don’t limit myself to a genre, it’s all just music” says the veteran producer/songwriter who has worked with such artists as Don Henley, Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain and Stan Lynch. “Working on this record and re-connecting with my longtime friend and colleague Stephen Dees has been amazing. Stephen is a tremendous talent” says Chapin.
Dees and Chapin agree that joining forces on this project has been one of the most enjoyably in their career and they plan to continue to collaborate on future projects. Look for more from this dynamic duo. And check out their latest effort Dyer Davis “Dog Bites Back” at wildrootsrecords.com.
Lifting Up My Soul