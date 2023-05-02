AG Rosenblum Applauds Progress on Common-Sense Gun Safety Bill

Urges Oregon Senate to Send Bill to the Governor’s Desk

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum applauded the Oregon House of Representatives for passing House Bill 2005 and urged quick action in the Senate to get the public safety bill to Governor Tina Kotek’s desk for signing.

“This is my 4th session requesting we ban ‘ghost guns’ —and I sincerely hope the 4th time’s a charm!” said AG Rosenblum. She added: “All guns must have serial numbers so they can be traced by law enforcement when used in crimes. And all guns must be able to be detected by security systems. I commend Speaker Rayfield and the legislative sponsors of HB 2005 for moving this important set of policies forward. This bill supports law enforcement in their investigative efforts and will help ensure that these deadly weapons are not readily available to those who cannot pass a background check.”

Ghost guns, whether purchased online and built at home or made entirely of plastic using a 3D printer, have become the weapon of choice for gun traffickers and those who legally cannot obtain them, with some estimates that 50% of guns used in crimes are ghost guns, according to recent data from California.

HB 2005 also includes two other common-sense public safety measures. The bill allows local governments to choose whether they want to allow firearms in their public buildings and raises the legal age for handgun and semi-automatic rifle purchases to 21.

Gun violence is now the leading cause of death among children and teens. Studies have found that states that raised the minimum purchase age to 21 have seen a steep decline in firearm suicide rates among 18- to 20-year-olds. Combined, the three measures will increase public safety and reduce deaths by firearms.