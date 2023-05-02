Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Wednesday, May 3, include the following:

Wednesday, May 3 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will deliver the commencement address at Lander University, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, S.C.

Updated Location: Wednesday, May 3 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend Small Business Day at the Capitol, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.