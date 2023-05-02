Truist Foundation Fellowship Presents Mobu Enterprises Foundation's The Lazy Entrepreneur Economic Growth Conference
Lazy Entrepreneur Conf, May 19-20, Atlanta: Scale businesses easily. Jessica Lewis shares success tips. Register now!
Entrepreneurship is not about working harder, it's about working smarter. ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lazy Entrepreneur Economic Growth Conference is set to take place on May 19-20th, 2023, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, located at 504 Fair Street, Atlanta, GA. The conference is designed to help entrepreneurs find an easier way to start a business and scale without all of the hurdles like long lonely hours, money loss, and repeated failures.
— Jessica Lewis, Founder of The Lazy Entrepreneur Economic Growth Conference
The Lazy Entrepreneur Economic Growth Conference was founded by serial entrepreneur Jessica Lewis who has scaled over 12 successful companies and desires to bring her success, tips, and partners directly to participants so they don't have to work as hard. Jessica is currently a TRUIST Foundation and Watson Institute Fellow, and her 501(c)(3), Mobu Enterprises Foundation, helps community members increase their economic growth through green trades training and green trades startups.
"Entrepreneurship is not about working harder, it's about working smarter. The Lazy Entrepreneur Economic Growth Conference is about helping participants access the resources they need to succeed in business with minimal effort, so they can focus on what really matters - growing their bottom line,” said Jessica Lewis, Founder of The Lazy Entrepreneur Economic Growth Conference.
The conference is designed to help participants access highly stable, no-cost resources that will help them learn how to leverage these resources to improve their bottom line with minimal effort the lazy way. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from various experts in the industry, including SCORE, SBDC, U.S. Commercial Service, Unite HBCU, and the Atlanta Black Chamber of Commerce.
The conference will also feature several panels and intimate discussions with entrepreneurs from all walks of life, educating participants on the highs of entrepreneurship, fundraising and access to capital, digital worlds and Web3, real estate, branding, employment opportunities, and crypto. In addition, the Pitch Competition will be youth versus adults.
The Lazy Entrepreneur Economic Growth Conference is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in entrepreneurship. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-lazy-entrepreneurs-economic-growth-conference-tickets-595855930127.
For more information about the conference and its agenda, please visit the website or contact Jessica Lewis at jessicalewism@gmail.com.
ABOUT MOBU ENTERPRISES: Mobu Enterprises Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to increasing economic growth and sustainability in communities through green trades training and green trades startups. We believe in providing communities with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to become self-sufficient and thrive in the sustainability industry. Our mission is to create a pipeline of skilled professionals and green entrepreneurs who can contribute to the growth of the sustainability sector while promoting social equity and environmental justice. We partner with industry experts, government agencies, educational institutions, and local organizations to provide high-quality training, mentorship, and resources that promote economic empowerment and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit our website at https://shippingliving.com/.
Lakesha Cole
she PR
+1 910-333-5252
email us here