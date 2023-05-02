Submit Release
Ontario Health Coalitions announce first 500 voting stations in citizen-led referendum

Advocates are gearing up in advance of final vote on Bill 60, the Ford Government’s hospital privatization legislation, expected next week

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All press conferences will be visual with leaflets, ballots, ballot boxes, maps of voting stations, ribbons and volunteers, including those on Zoom. In each press conference a large group of volunteers will announce the first 500 voting stations organized in the community-led referendum. The Coalition will announce the next steps in this unprecedented effort to stop the privatization of Ontario’s public hospital services.

All press conferences are on Thursday, May 4 at the listed times.

Local coalitions in additional communities will be making announcements in coming days.

Ontario-wide – Ontario & Toronto Health Coalitions
When:   Thursday May 4, 10:00 am
Where:   Outside Toronto General Hospital, on University Avenue, just south of College St, Toronto, ON
Who:   Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition Executive Director, 416-230-6402, ontariohealthcoalition@gmail.com
     
Peel Region Health Coalition
When:   Thursday May 4th, 5:00 pm
Where:     55 Queensway West, Mississauga (across the street from the Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Hospital)
Who:      Mohammad Ali Aumeer, Peel Health Coalition Co-Chair, 416-770-7858 or peelregionhc@gmail.com
     
Waterloo Health Coalition
When:   Thursday May 4, 10:00 am
Where:   Online/Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85413626661
Who:      Jim Stewart, 519-588-5841, waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com
     
London Health Coalition
When:    Thursday May 4, 11:00 am
Where:    MPP Rob Flack’s office, 750 Talbot St. Suite 201, St Thomas, ON
Who:     Peter Bergmanis, 519-860-4403, pbergmanis@rogers.com
     
Guelph Health Coalition
When:    Thursday May 4, 10:00 am
Where:    Online/Zoom
    https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvcOyurTgiG9fiHk_Gs9cObAvqiOkGLE1x#/registration
Who:     Brit Hancock, 289-690-6758, guelphdistricthealthcoalition@gmail.com
     
Haliburton Highlands LTC Coalition
When:   Thursday May 4, 12:00 pm
Where:      Minden ON, Deep Bay Rd. at entrance to HHHS, at the sign
Who:    Bonnie Roe, hhltccoalition@gmail.com
     
Chatham Kent, Wallaceburg-Walpole Island and Sarnia Lambton Health Coalitions
When:   Thursday May 4, 10:00 am
Where:     Online / Zoom Meeting
    https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83578334531?pwd=QXFvRVZNMnFZOXFwUytsbkpvY1dmQT09
    Meeting ID: 835 7833 4531; Passcode: 985976
Who:   Shirley Roebuck, 226-402-2724, goddess@bell.net
     
Niagara Health Coalition
When:     Thursday May 4th, at 11:30 am
Where:    In front of the Welland hospital on King St, Welland, ON
Who:      Sue Hotte, 905-932-1646 niagarahealthcoalition@yahoo.ca
     
North Bay Health Coalition
When:   Thursday May 4th, at 4:00 pm
Where:   335 Main St, North Bay, ON
Who:   Henri Giroux, 705-471-7746, hgiroux1@hotmail.com
     
Peterborough Health Coalition
When:   Thursday May 4th, at 11:00 am
Where:     OPSEU Office, 1800 Landsdowne St West, Maple Ridge Plaza, Peterborough, ON
Who:      Marion Burton, 705-868-7352, marionburton@nexicom.net


For more information:
Natalie Mehra, executive director 416-230-6402 cell, Lubaba Gemma, campaign organizer 647-975-1845 cell.


