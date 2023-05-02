California Supreme Court rules Fresno Unified’s contract illegal. Will it get $36 million back?
In the latest development in a legal battle that has gone on for over a decade, the California Supreme Court ruled that the controversial lease-leaseback contract between Fresno Unified School District and Harris Construction that built Gaston Middle School was illegal. Now the question is whether the construction company, owned by prominent Fresno developer Richard Spencer, will have to pay back Fresno Unified the $36 million it received under the agreement, plus interest.