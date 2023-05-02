DOEE Awards Grants to District Small Businesses and Organizations to Reduce Foodware Waste

Contact: Nicole Goines, PIO, (202) 536-7666 cell, [email protected]

Programs help the transition from disposable to reusable foodware

WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, announces $346,597 in grant awards to 22 small and local entities under the Small and Accessible Sustainability (SAS) Grant Program. In its second year, the SAS grant program provides funding to small, new, and historically excluded entities working to help meet the District’s environmental and sustainability goals in three categories: Ditch the Disposables, Donation and Reuse, and Urban Agriculture.

“The collaboration between DOEE’s Urban Sustainability Administration and Watershed Protection Division and the Chesapeake Bay Trust has created an innovative model to reach businesses and community organizations that have long faced barriers to accessing government funds,” said Interim DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “Initiatives like these support our agency’s equity goals and work to empower smaller District entities to reach our Sustainable DC and Zero Waste DC goals.”

DOEE is proud to support the diverse and creative sustainability-focused projects selected in 2023. See below for more information on each program and awarded entities.

Ditch the Disposables

This program aims to reduce the amount of waste generated by disposable, single use foodware and food service accessories by providing financial support to District businesses and organizations that serve food to the general public. Eligible projects are those that establish in-house dishwashing capacity and implement the use of reusable takeout containers. Eight projects received a total of $173,843 in grants. View complete project descriptions.

Donation and Reuse

The Donation and Reuse awards provide funding for donation and reuse projects, programs, and services for increased donation and reuse opportunities of materials otherwise headed to the waste stream in the District. Seven projects received a total of $59,674 in grants. View complete project descriptions.

Urban Agriculture

The Urban Agriculture Awards provide funding to increase urban agriculture in the District. This year there were two tracks for funding opportunities: (1) infrastructure and operations at urban farms; and (2) supporting Foodscapes DC by installing edible landscaping at District homes in priority communities. Seven projects received a total of $113,080 in grants. View complete project descriptions.

Track 1 Awardees: Infrastructure and Operations Support for Urban Farms

Track 2 Awardees: Foodscapes DC