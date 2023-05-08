Charter Next Generation’s Community Giving Funds Initiative Supports Four Franklin County Organizations
One of Franklin County's leading employers seeks to advance sustainability goals and support the community in which its employees reside.TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charter Next Generation, one of Franklin County’s leading employers and a local manufacturer of high-performance, specialty film solutions for flexible packaging and other end-use markets continues to expand their Community Giving Fund, now into Turners Falls. The program enables CNG’s employee-owners in Massachusetts to hand-select impactful local charities to assist, advancing the company's sustainability goals and supporting the community in which its employees and their families reside.
The Community Giving Funds Program aims to extend relief to the broadest network possible and allocate crucial assistance appropriately throughout the Turners Falls region to enhance the residents’ quality of life and amplify the value of increasing sustainable resources inside the communities in which CNG’s employee-owners live and work.
To kick off the altruistic initiative in Massachusetts, the CNG’s Turners Falls team handpicked four nearby organizations to aid – Orange Gives Back, Stone Soup Café, Connecticut River Conservancy, and the Franklin County Fairgrounds. The available funds were meaningfully distributed across this comprehensive group of non-profits due to their direct impact on the local community and the residents of Franklin County.
One of the nonprofit organizations to benefit from the program is Orange Gives Back. Operated by Carolynne O’Connell, an employee-owner at Charter Next Generation, the nonprofit thrift shop is known for providing household goods, clothing, furniture, food, and more for residents in need. When she is not working at CNG, Carolynne devotes her time to Orange Gives Back – arranging their charitable donations, taking care of administrative details, finding volunteers, educating the community, and coordinating with co-manager Robin Chamberlain. Originally named the Orange County Clothing Center, the organization was founded by Hazel Lackey, Robin’s aunt, more than 35 years ago and holds a rich history of community care throughout Orange, Massachusetts. As a result, Carolynne and Robin are dedicated to upholding Hazel’s original values, so Orange Gives Back is consistently striving to provide the community with even more resources and hopes to add life skill classes, job training opportunities, and more in the future.
CNG continues to passionately expand its investment in all the regions in which it has manufacturing facilities, donating $36,000 to this carefully selected group of Franklin County organizations. Through continued efforts like these, the Community Giving Fund hopes to increase education & workforce opportunities, promote sustainability, and vitalize social equity for long-term prosperity.
About Orange Gives Back
Recently rebranded in October 2022, Orange Gives Back is a local nonprofit organization managed by CNG’s Carolynne O’Connell and her neighbor, Robin Chamberlain. Orange Gives Back has a mission to give back to the people in Franklin County, providing household items, furniture, education, and other essential assistance to individuals in need.
About Stone Soup Café
The Stone Soup Café is a nonprofit, pay-what-you-can gourmet hot luncheon served by volunteers every Saturday afternoon in the All Souls Church in downtown Greenfield, MA. Founded in 2010, their mission is to create a community space where people from all walks of life come together to share nourishment, connection, and learning for body, mind, and spirit.
About Connecticut River Conservancy
Founded in Greenfield, MA in 1952, the Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) is a nonprofit organization that collaborates with partners across four states to protect and advocate for rivers and educate and engage communities. The CRC brings people together to prevent pollution, improve habitat, and promote enjoyment of the river and its tributary streams.
About Franklin County Fairgrounds
The Franklin County Fairgrounds is a non-profit organization supported entirely by community volunteers. Managed by the Franklin County Agricultural Society, an organization that: promotes agriculture, farming, and the humanities through exhibition; is a host for cultural and humanitarian events and fundraisers; recognizes our stewardship to improve and maintain our historic fairgrounds.
About Charter Next Generation
CNG is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and steady pursuit of excellence make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals. Visit cnginc.com or follow @charternextgeneration on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to learn more.
Shelley Hickman
Charter Next Generation, Inc.
+1 872-870-1077
cngpress@oktane.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube