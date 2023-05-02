Attorney General Reyes Joins 18 States in Letter Urging Chase to Stop Discriminating Against Customers

May 2, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a coalition of 18 states in sending a letter to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Chase) urging the company to stop discriminating against customers due to their religious beliefs or political affiliations.

In its public-facing statements, Chase professes openness and inclusivity. In their letter, the attorneys general argue that Chase “has not extended its openness and inclusivity to everyone” and points out the company’s pattern of targeting and denying service to religious and conservative-leaning customers, like the National Committee for Religious Freedom. The coalition’s letter also calls for greater transparency in how the bank treats viewpoint diversity.

The attorneys general aren’t alone in voicing their concerns. After a report revealed Chase has “unclear or imprecise policies” that allow it to “deny service for arbitrary or politically biased reasons,” the bank faced backlash from shareholders and outside groups for refusing to disclose and investigate such policies.

The coalition calls on Chase “to stop its religious and politically biased discrimination and start living up to its commitment to an inclusive society where everyone feels welcomed, equal, and included.”

Attorney General Reyes joined attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia in sending the letter.

To view a copy of the letter, click here.

Featured photo from https://www.jpmorganchase.com/.