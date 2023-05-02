European Commission proposes to extend suspension of tariffs and quotas on imports from Moldova

The European Commission today proposed to renew for another year and expand the suspension of import duties and quotas on Moldovan exports to the European Union – known as Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs).

The proposal will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union with a view to ensuring the seamless transition from the current regime of ATMs to the new one.

“This is a clear signal of the EU’s full support for Moldova’s economy and helps further alleviate the difficult situation faced by Moldovan producers and exporters because of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine,” says a press release by the European Commission.

In force since 25 July 2022, the ATMs have assisted Moldova’s efforts to re-orient exports via the EU. Overall, exports from Moldova to the EU increased from €1.8 billion in 2021 to €2.6 billion in 2022.

