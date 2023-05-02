Aegion Announces Acquisition of Infraspec Services, Inc.

The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Expands its Presence in Canada

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Infraspec Services, Inc., a corporation that specializes in trenchless water rehabilitation services in Quebec, Canada. Infraspec plans to operate under its current company name in the near term.



Infraspec has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2009 and is one of the leading trenchless rehabilitation providers in Quebec. The company self-performs cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation (CIPP), sewer cleaning & inspection, grouting, as well as lead pipeline replacement services.

“The legacy and full-service nature of Infraspec make it a strong addition to our portfolio,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “Together, our teams will continue servicing the Canadian municipal market with more resources than ever before. We look forward to helping Infraspec grow in the market under Éric Bellemare’s proven leadership.”

Infraspec employees and facilities will remain in place in Quebec.

“Our company’s rapid expansion over the past 14 years is a testament to our talented teams,” said Éric Bellemare, President, Infraspec Services. “Under new ownership, I am confident that we will continue to offer unparalleled services and solutions in Quebec while broadening our territory and strengthening our group.”

About Aegion Corporation

Since 1971, Aegion has combined innovative technologies with market-leading expertise as the industry leader in rehabilitation solutions for wastewater, stormwater, and potable water pipelines. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

About Infraspec Services

Infraspec Services specializes in the trenchless rehabilitation of sanitary, pluvial and combined pipelines. With a head office located in Laval since 2009, Infraspec serves industries, businesses, cities and municipalities, as well as construction contractors across eastern Canada.

