Main Street Lodging Unveils a Relaxing and Diverse Local Getaway in Ohio’s Amish Country

Main Street Lodging, an Ohio-based tourism and hospitality service provider, has unveiled a unique accommodation option for tourists who visit Ohio’s Amish Country. The new lodging is located in the heart of Berlin, Ohio, one of the top destinations in the region. The style of the accommodations varies by unit and includes two lodges featuring a set of large glass doors that fling open onto a rustic, enclosed patio complete with a personal hot tub where guests can relax in privacy a mere 15 feet from the bustling Main Street.

“Visitors want to be immersed in the culture and lifestyle of the Amish people,” said Michael Mast, founder of the lodging. “They want to learn more about their unique tradition and history yet be close to the action. Main Street Lodging gives our guests the opportunity to experience the Amish culture—including dining and shopping—yet be within walking distance.”

Because Main Street Lodging includes private numbered parking spaces, guests can park one time then walk to many popular attractions. “Berlin has a lot to offer, so you don’t want to spend your time stuck in traffic or looking for parking. And our keyless entry system means you don’t have to worry about losing a key or a key card,” Mast said. “This is the most relaxing, stress-free way to enjoy Amish Country.”

With a private bedroom plus a sleeper sofa, each lodge accommodates up to four guests, all of whom will enjoy a modern kitchen, dining area, and an oversized tiled shower. The living rooms feature 55-inch flat-screen TVs and gas-log fireplaces suitable for movie night. The interior of each lodge was designed by buyers and interior designers from Sheiyah Market, the large-scale home furnishings and accessories destination located down the street. Many of the accessories found in the lodge suites are available for purchase at the market.

Services provided by Main Street Lodging also include exposure to the Amish community and its culture, offering tourists from across the globe the opportunity to visit, enjoy and learn about the life and culture of Amish people and how they coexist with the local communities.

“People think of the Amish as being separated or segregated,” Mast added. “However, here the Amish live and work alongside the English. You'll have Amish patronizing English stores and English patronizing Amish stores. Tourists also get the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of the hardwood furniture handcrafted by the Amish people. Our aim is to give our guests an opportunity to explore the unexplored treasures of the place in a more convenient and accessible way.”

