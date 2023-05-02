Submit Release
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2023 Results

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR will announce its first quarter 2023 results Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to review first quarter 2023 results will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free: 888-982-7409
International Toll: 1-212-287-1625
Passcode: Invesco
Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/288732941

An audio replay will be available until May 24, 2023, by calling: 800-867-1927 (North America) or 1-203-369-3370 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Greg Seals, 404-439-3323

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-results-301813742.html

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

