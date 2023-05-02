Rasmussen University Announces Alliance with Southeast Children's Fund to Advance Education for Early Childhood Education Providers through DC LEAD Scholarship Program

DC LEAD Scholars can now pursue their early childhood education degree at Rasmussen University with no out-of-pocket costs

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced an alliance with the Southeast Children's Fund (SCF) and its DC Leading Educators toward Advanced Degrees (DC LEAD) program to provide scholarships to help childcare providers earn their degrees. Through this new alliance, DC LEAD scholars can now earn their early childhood education degree (ECE) at Rasmussen University fully online and with no out-of-pocket costs1.

Under regulations set by Washington, D.C.'s state education agency, most childcare providers must have an associate's degree by the end of the year to continue working. The DC LEAD program, which launched in summer 2022, supports childcare providers who work in our Nation's Capital with the knowledge, skills and credentials they need to improve child development program services and deliver high-quality care.

Rasmussen University is one of seven higher education institutions in which program scholars can apply their scholarship and can do so immediately.

"We're proud of our longstanding history of offering early childhood education programs and are pleased to be one of the few options for DC LEAD scholars to pursue their degree online," said Dr. Mary Muhs, academic program director for Early Childhood Education at Rasmussen University. "And with quarterly start dates, these scholars can start their program with us sooner and get on the path to receiving an advanced education."

About the DC LEAD Program

The DC LEAD scholarship program is offered through the Southeast Children's Fund on behalf of the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE). The scholarship covers the cost of tuition and books for program scholars as they pursue an associate's or bachelor's degree in early childhood education. Childcare providers who work in a child development facility in the District of Columbia that is licensed by OSSE are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

"Our founder, Frances J. Rollins, is committed to providing more opportunities that help ECE educators become well rounded individuals, and the DC LEAD program is a continuation of her work," said Kamren Rollins, chief operating officer, Southeast Children's Fund. "Most of our scholars are working full time and during the day. They need an educational program that allows them to do their coursework on their schedule. That is why we are so excited about our partnership with Rasmussen University and for our DC LEAD scholars who now have another option to earn their ECE degree online and meet the qualifications needed to work as a childcare provider in Washington faster."

About Rasmussen University's Early Childhood Education Programs

Rasmussen University has offered ECE programs for more than 30 years. With career-focused learning and flexible online courses, the Associate's degree in Early Childhood Education program at Rasmussen prepares students to meet the academic requirements for the Child Development Associate (CDA)® credential application. If students already have their CDA, they can request a course waiver for up to 12 credits, allowing them to finish the program in as few as 15 months2.

The ECE Bachelor's degree program at Rasmussen University helps early childhood education professionals further develop their leadership and administration skills. Bachelor's students can choose between the traditional ECE Leadership track or specialize in Child Development. By taking online courses combined with self-directed assessments, which allow students to prove they have knowledge for a particular course and don't need to take it, they can finish the program in as few as 18 months2.

Rasmussen's ECE programs do not prepare students for licensed teaching positions in any public-school setting; rather, students will have the opportunity to help shape the futures of young children from birth to age six.

To learn more about the ECE programs at Rasmussen University, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/education/early-childhood-education/.

To learn more about Rasmussen's alliance with the Southeast Children's Fund and how DC LEADS Scholars can pursue their ECE degree at Rasmussen University, visit https://bit.ly/ECE-Childrens-Fund.

1100% coverage is subject to employer policies and the student meeting all terms and conditions.

2Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and the number of courses completed each term.

