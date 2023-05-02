Bentley Systems Announces Two Colleagues Become Fellows with Professional Engineering Associations in the U.K.

EXTON, Pa. – May 2, 2023 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that two of its colleagues have qualified as Fellows with highly regarded professional associations.

Mark Coates, International Director of Public Policy and Advocacy with Bentley Systems, has qualified as a Fellow of the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT). The CIHT is a United Kingdom charity, learned society and membership body with international chapters. The Institution represents and qualifies professionals who plan, design, build, manage, maintain, and operate highways, transport infrastructure, and services. CIHT is a leading voice of the highways, transportation, infrastructure, and services profession. It is a source of advice for national and local government and other strategic stakeholders seeking technical expertise and knowledge to guide future policy and investment.

Joe Rice-Jones, Strategic Account Director with Bentley Systems, has qualified as a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) . ICE is a 95,000-strong global membership organization with over 200 years of history. It is a center of engineering excellence, qualifying engineers and helping them maintain lifelong competence, assuring society that the infrastructure they create is safe, dependable and well designed. Its network of experts offers trusted, impartial advice to politicians and decision makers on how to build and adapt infrastructure so that it is more sustainable.

“The ICE and CIHT promote best practices and policies and provide guidance to assist governments and businesses in delivering infrastructure systems that support a sustainable future,” said David Shaman, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary with Bentley Systems. “With only 5% of members being awarded Fellowship status, we congratulate Mark and Joe on achieving such a high accolade, and, through their stewardship, Bentley will continue to share learning and insights to drive the infrastructure sector’s digital readiness and maturity.”

Fellowship is the highest membership grade, reserved for individuals who have led the promotion, planning, design, construction, maintenance, or management of significant projects. Coates and Rice-Jones qualifying as Fellows highlights their contributions to the industry and U.K. society.

Fellows contribute to the development of the infrastructure industry by imparting their knowledge, experience, and mentoring. They participate in the activities of these institutions, resulting in opportunities to join the boards of working groups and think tanks that generate value via leadership and insight driving direction, innovative thinking, and, most importantly, adoption of new working practices.

As Fellows, Coates and Rice-Jones will publish articles and conduct industry-focused seminars for institution members, as well as help influence government policy.

