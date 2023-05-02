Just Released: Clippa Duh Dam Gorilla 'Tha Clip's New Album 'Victory Vibez' Out Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- From the famously violent city of Stockton, California comes a resilient and determined rapper and singer-songwriter.
Clippa Duh Dam Gorilla – aka Tha Clip, is making waves with his new album "Victory Vibez." The album features verses from platinum artists like Gucci Mane, Juicy J, Jadakiss and Rick Ross. In addition to displaying his rap skills on national television in VH1's™ Walk Of Shame Shuttle Show (#Ep4) as the “Trainwreck of the Week,” Clip is now firmly rooted in creating music that has inspired many around him.
Clip was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, but didn't let it stop him from pushing forward with his career. He applied the same Naval training of Honor, Courage, and Commitment to everyday life, which propelled him back into his natural creative space to create music that radiates good vibes and helps empower people's mental health. His new single 'Wireless' featuring Rick Ross has had organic streams upwards of 10k in less than 30 days.
Inspired by his late Grammy Award-winning idol and friend Coolio, Clip is dedicated to encouraging young adults who feel lost or lack focus to join a military branch and then figure it out from there. As an independent artist with record label Gorilla Baby Records, he is working hard on marketing strategies as a producer and businessman. The rapper also has plans for a TV show deal where he can bring on talented guests to showcase his music and introduce his discography.
Clip states, “I'm most comfortable in spaces where many feel uncomfortable. There is no growth potential without acceptance of authenticity." By demonstrating perseverance throughout his journey to the top, Clip has made it possible to push forward with his passions and goals.
If you're looking for a dose of motivation or just some positive vibes from good music, then check out Tha Clip's new album "Victory Vibez" that will surely hit the spot!
Check out his Twitter™:@gorillababyclip
Instagram™:@thaclip
To book Clip for a show, or get a special shout out, go to and hit the Book Me tab: https://thaclip.com/
Email Clip to discuss potential booking deals/tours at: thaclip@gmail.com
Or visit his website at: https://thaclip.com/
